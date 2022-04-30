FALL RIVER — Churches in the Fall River Diocese have raised over $250,000 for Ukraine relief.
This year, Ash Wednesday fell in early March, less than a week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as the heartbreaking plight of the Ukrainian people was becoming evident.
As a way for area Catholics to respond, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha authorized the Ash Wednesday collection be designated “to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”
The collection has raised $256,021, with additional donations still being received.
“Once again the faithful women and men of the Diocese of Fall River have shown their characteristic generosity in responding to the suffering of others,” da Cunha said. “I think we have all been moved both to prayer and a desire to do something after learning about and seeing through the news the utter destruction in Ukraine, the indiscriminate loss of life, the separation and displacements of families, and the unimaginable suffering.”
The Diocese is forwarding the donations to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, which, through its long-standing relationship with bishops in Central and Eastern Europe, is able to assist the Church in that region in its response and outreach to those affected and displaced by the war.
Most dioceses in the U.S. hold the annual national collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe to help support the overall rebuilding of the Church in that region since the collapse of communism.
In the Diocese of Fall River that collection is historically taken up on Good Friday. This year, however, in response to the urgency in Ukraine and collection’s focus on providing assistance there, da Cunha moved it up to Ash Wednesday.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said the collection is an opportunity for Catholics in the U.S. to show their solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Ukraine and contributions “will continue to provide emergency funds that are already helping the victims of this war with food and water, hygiene supplies, support, and other necessary humanitarian services.”