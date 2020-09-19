FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River, the Catholic Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts and the Foundation to Advance Catholic Education (FACE) are offering awards for financial support that are helping to welcome students back to the diocese’s Catholic schools during the virus crisis.
The awards are supporting much-needed additional assistance to the schools and families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, church officials say.
The diocese operates a number of schools in Southeastern Massachusetts including St. John’s and Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart in North Attleboro and St. Mary’s in Mansfield.
Total awards from FACE so far for the new school year are $1.3 million for nearly 950 students.
“We have been able to make great progress in securing additional scholarship aid,” said Claudine Cloutier, chair of the Shares Foundation to Advance Catholic Education Board. “Our goal has been to ensure that no child is denied access to a Catholic education because of the financial strain the pandemic has placed on so many of our families.”
Daniel Roy, the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Fall River Daniel Roy, said the awards will help make it easier for students to attend Catholic schools.
“A high quality Catholic education, which has been shown to level the playing field for students from all backgrounds, is available in all of our 20 outstanding schools,” he said.
“The donors who have joined with us to help support our schools and families realize the importance of continuity of education for our young people, especially in unprecedented times such as these. We are so grateful for their generosity.”
