FALL RIVER — Four men will be ordained priests for service in the Diocese of Fall River in two ordinations this weekend and next week.
On Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will ordain to the priesthood Deacon John Garabedian of Mansfield, Deacon Brian P. Connors of Taunton and a Dighton-Rehoboth graduate, and Deacon Christopher D. Hughes of Sandwich.
Garabedian, 32, is a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Mansfield and the son of John and Claire Garabedian. A 2009 graduate of Mansfield High School, he went on to Bridgewater State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in graphic design.
He worked as a graphic artist and baseball coach for a few years as he explored his faith more deeply and discerned a vocation to the priesthood.
He studied theology and prepared for the priesthood at Immaculate Conception Seminary in New Jersey. His summer assignments have included St. Ann Parish, Raynham; St. Anthony, East Falmouth; Our Lady of Grace, Westport; Holy Name, Fall River; and Holy Family, East Taunton.
He will celebrate his first Mass at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in St. Mary’s Church in Mansfield.
Connors, 32, the son of Michael and Janice Connors, is a 2009 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
Experiencing a conversion of faith while in his 20s, he received the sacraments of initiation into the Catholic Church in 2015 and began seeking opportunities to deepen his faith through retreats, witness sharing, and involvement in his home parish, Holy Family in East Taunton.
He entered the Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, New Jersey in 2017. As a seminarian, he served summer assignments at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Westport, and St. Mary’s Cathedral and Holy Name Parish, both in Fall River.
He will celebrate his first Mass at 3 p.m., Sunday in Holy Family Church, East Taunton.
The second ordination will take place Friday in Brazil where Bishop da Cunha will ordain Deacon Thiago Menezes Santos, 26, a priest in the deacon’s home parish church, St. Pius X, in the city of Aracaju where he began his preparation for the priesthood. The bishop decided to travel to Brazil to celebrate the ordination there after learning Santos’ family would not be able to come to Fall River because of visa restrictions.
As a seminarian, he has served at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River and at St. Anthony, St. Jude, and St. Mary Parishes in Taunton.
He will celebrate his first Mass in the diocese at 11:15 a.m., Sunday, June 18, in St. Anthony Church in Taunton. Saturday’s ordination will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/fallriverdiocese. The ordination of Santos in Brazil will be livestreamed at 6:30 p.m. June 9 on YouTube channel “Paróquia São Pio X- Aracaju.”