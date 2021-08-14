FALL RIVER — Five priests, two with local connections, will retire from parish ministry in the Fall River Diocese this month after decades of service.
They are Rev. Paul A. Caron, pastor of St. Pius X Parish, South Yarmouth; Rev. Jay T. Maddock, pastor of Holy Name Parish, Fall River; Rev. Hugh J. McCullough, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Wellfleet, and St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Provincetown; Rev. Michael R. Nagle, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, Martha’s Vineyard; and Rev. John J. Oliveira, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, New Bedford.
The retirements, which will become effective Aug. 18, were announced in May by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha.
Caron, 70, was born and raised in Taunton, attending St. Jacques School and Msgr. James High School in that city.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Southeastern Massachusetts University and then taught at Saints Peter and Paul School in Fall River and Cohannet School in Taunton.
He studied for the priesthood at St. John’s Seminary from which he earned a master’s degree in Divinity. Caron was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 1983, in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
His first parish assignment was as parochial vicar at St. Mark Parish in Attleboro Falls and as chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, after which he became parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish in North Easton.
In 1996, he was appointed pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Acushnet, and in 2000, became pastor of St. Mary/Our Lady of the Isle Parish on Nantucket, where he served for seven years.
From there he was named pastor of St. Rita Parish in Marion and in 2009, also of St. Anthony Parish in neighboring Mattapoisett. He began his current pastorate of St. Pius X in South Yarmouth in 2017 from which he will retire next week.
Caron also served as dean of the New Bedford Deanery, Attleboro area director of Divorced and Separated Ministry, Taunton area director of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), chaplain of the Daughters of Isabella, Easton Circle, and as a member of the Spiritual Life of Priests Committee.
Maddock, 72, a native of Attleboro, grew up in Mansfield and graduated from the Dominican Academy in Plainville and Msgr. James Coyle High School in Taunton.
He prepared for the priesthood at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton and at the Gregorian University in Rome. He was ordained a priest Aug. 2, 1975.
After serving his first assignment as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in Taunton, he returned to the Gregorian University and earned a licentiate degree in canon law.
He then became parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception in Fall River and remained there in residence after his appointment in 1980 as Secretary to the Diocesan Tribunal, overseeing its daily operations.
He became Adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Fall River Diocese in 1986 and Judicial Vicar in 1989, serving in that position for 12 years.
While at the Tribunal, Maddock was also in residence at St. William Parish, Fall River, and served at different times as temporary administrator of Our Lady of Fatima, New Bedford, Our Lady of Fatima, Swansea, and St. Mary’s, Taunton.
He went back to St. William Parish, Fall River in 1993, this time as pastor, until 1997 when he became pastor of Holy Family Parish in East Taunton. While there, he oversaw the building of the Holy Family Parish Center.
In 2010, he was appointed to Holy Name Parish, Fall River, from which he will retire as pastor. From 2015 to 2018, he served concurrently as administrator of St. Bernadette Parish in Fall River.
For many years, Maddock has been a leader in the diocesan Catholic Youth Organization or CYO, beginning first in 1982 as the Fall River area director, and since 1994 as diocesan director.
He serves as dean of the Fall River Deanery and as secretary for the Diocesan Central Board for Catholic Schools.
Through the years, he has been a member of the Presbyteral Council, Priests Personnel Board, and the Diocesan Committee for the Ongoing Formation of Priests. He was also dean of the Taunton Deanery.
