Bristol Elder Services is reminding low-income seniors that coupons are available for them to buy produce at the many farmers markets in the area.
Seniors 60 or older who have an annual household income of $26,973 (single) or $36,482 (married) are eligible.
Disabled individuals under the age of 60 who live in housing for the elderly and receive Bristol Elder Services’ Nutrition Program benefits are also eligible.
The $50 in coupons may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at any local farmers market.
A limited number of coupons are available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Seniors must obtain coupons in person at one of the distribution sites or if they are unable to do so, a completed proxy form must be presented at the distribution site.
To learn more about farmers’ market coupons, contact your local council on aging/senior center or call Bristol Elder Service’s Nutrition Department at 508-324-4619.
Bristol Elder Services assists seniors in many communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, and Seekonk, and can search out services for those living in other towns and cities.