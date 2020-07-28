Farmers market coupons will be available at the Attleboro Senior Center by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Aug. 4.
This is only for Attleboro residents, who must bring a license.
Call Deanna Canada at 774-203-1903 to schedule an appointment.
Coupons will be given to seniors who are at least 60 years of age, receive fuel assistance, food stamps, MASS Health, or live in senior housing. All participants are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing and are required to follow all protocols set forth by the city.
The Attleboro Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at O’Connell Field in Capron Park. Patrons are encouraged to park in the Attleboro High School Bushee Street lot. To pre-order online, go to attleborofarmersmarket.com and follow the links.
When coming to the farmers market you must follow their new protocol; a face mask must be worn, keep a social distance, no pets, no reusable bags, no eating and do not touch the products.
You can also visit the local SNAP participating farm, Souza Family Farm, 33 Agricultural Ave., Rehoboth. Directions: From Oakhill Avenue, take Reynolds Street, and then cross over to Agricultural Avenue with the farm on the left.
