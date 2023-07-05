Farmers markets are under way in the area.
Here’s a rundown of market days and times:
Attleboro
The Attleboro Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14 at a new location this year: LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
The market is located in the back field in the overflow parking lot. Each week has a different set of local vendors, farmers, and food trucks, and dogs are allowed. Also, enjoy a hike on the nearby All-Persons Trail at Attleboro Springs.
For more information, visit attleborofarmersmarket.com.
North Attleboro
The North Attleboro Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at town hall, 43 South Washington St.
The Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative event includes more vendors than previous years, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and themed nights, including Christmas in July.
Vendors offer produce, handcrafted goods and artwork, and more.
Children’s activities include a scavenger hunt and GaGa Ball Pit game.
For more information, visit northattlborfarmersmarket.com.
Foxboro
The Foxboro Farmers Market is on the Common and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
Franklin
This year’s downtown farmers market is from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays through October on the town common.
Parking along the common on Union and High streets is allowed. You will also find a parking lot across the street at Saint Rocco’s Fairgrounds, at the senior center at Franklin Federated Church and on side streets. Additional handicap spots have been added on High Street.
Mansfield
The Mansfield Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the town hall parking lot on Park Row through Oct. 21.
Norfolk
The town’s farmers market is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Town Hill, the town common, running until Oct. 11.
Hours have been extended and there are additional vendors from last year, as well as a food truck and live music.
For more information and weekly vendors, check out the Facebook page.
Wrentham
The Wrentham Artisan Market featuring artisans and food vendors is held once a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Wrentham American Legion, 592 South St. (Route 1A). The next market is Sunday, July 9. Other dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 15.