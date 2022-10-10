ATTLEBORO -- A record 68 Bishop Feehan High students recently learned of their status as AP Scholars from the College Board. AP Scholars receive an AP score of 3 or higher on three or more Advanced Placement exams.
Thirteen Feehan students achieved AP Scholar with Honor status (AP average above 3.25 and a 3 or more on at least four AP exams) and 18 earned the AP Scholar with Distinction level (average of at least 3.5 and a 3 or more on five or more different AP exams).
Additionally, nine Feehan seniors recently received Commended Students status in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended students represent the top 3% of PSAT takers in the country.
Current Class of 2023 seniors receiving Commended Student status:
Bridget Sutula, North Attleboro; Dhruv Madan, North Attleboro; Ava Mitchell, North Attleboro; Jake Gosselin, Mansfield; Jack Toncelli, Cumberland, RI; Alysse Moskal, Wrentham; Riya Patel, North Attleboro; Connor McHale, Attleboro; Dylan Capua, North Attleboro.
Current Class of 2023 AP Scholars seniors:
Dylan J. Capua, North Attleboro; Jake E. Gosselin, Mansfield; Lily C. Honornsfield; Yusef Kassem, North Attleboro; Adrienne Kyere, Attleboro; Ava G. Mitchell, North Attleboro; Alysse L. Moskal, Wrentham; Lydia E. Nassef, Seekonk; Riya M. Patel, North Attleboro; Jessica A. Ricci, Walpole; Una E. Soliday, Rehoboth; Bridget Sutula, North Attleboro; Jack F. Toncelli, Cumberland, RI; Logan E. Traficante, Plainville.
The Class of 2022 Feehan AP Scholars:
John J. Bernier, AP Scholar with Distinction, Wrentham; Claire Bleou, AP Scholar with Distinction, Attleboro; Caitlin J. Brawley, AP Scholar, Rehoboth; James A. Breckner, AP Scholar, Norton; Grace K. Burke, AP Scholar with Distinction, Mansfield; Liam H. Concannon, AP Scholar with Distinction, Franklin; Benjamin W. Cook, AP Scholar, Plainville; Sheila A. Corkery, AP Scholar, Walpole; Haley J. Coupal, AP Scholar with Honor, North, Attleboro; Christian S. Dahrooge, AP Scholar, Cumberland, RI; Lily F. Dauriac, AP Scholar with Distinction, Attleboro; Morgan E. Davidson, AP Scholar with Honor, Woonsocket, RI; Christopher G. Davis, AP Scholar with Distinction, Pawtucket, RI; Erica N. Di Corpo, AP Scholar with Honor, Mansfield; Molly E. Elkerton, AP Scholar, North Attleboro; Emily A. Gallucci, AP Scholar, Cumberland, RI; Divam Gupta, AP Scholar with Honor, North Attleboro; Daniel Haggarty, AP Scholar, North Attleboro; Lauren G. Harkins, AP Scholar with Honor, Wrentham; Patrick R. Healey, AP Scholar with Distinction, Bellingham; James D. Kannally, AP Scholar, Norfolk; James D. Kannally, AP Seminar and Research Certificate, Norfolk; Morgan J. Kennedy, AP Scholar with Distinction, Worcester; Grace M. Klingaman, AP Scholar, Attleboro; Brendan W. Krue, AP Scholar with Distinction, North Attleboro; Andrew J. Kubaska, AP Scholar, Cumberland, RI; Anthony M. Kurtzer, AP Scholar with Honor, Wrentham; Brandon M. LeBlanc, AP Scholar with Honor, Wrentham; Genevieve M. LeBlanc, AP Scholar, Wrentham; Grace K. Leonard, AP Scholar, Cumberland, RI; Cormac T. Masterson, AP Scholar with Distinction, Rehoboth; Andrew W. McDevitt, AP Scholar, Wrentham; Jake M. McDevitt, AP Scholar, Wrentham; Patrick J. McGee, AP Scholar with Distinction, Rumford, RI; Sofia E. Morgan, AP Scholar with Distinction, Mansfield; Tyler Nguyen, AP Scholar, North Attleboro; Evan M. OBrien, AP Scholar with Distinction, North Attleboro; Amy M. Parkinson, AP Scholar with Honor, North Attleboro; Anne Pearl, AP Scholar, Plainville; Haley I. Petrucci, AP Scholar with Distinction, Attleboro; Lauryn A. Pouliot, AP Scholar, Pawtucket, RI; Matthew E. Powers, AP Scholar, Attleboro; Laura C. Rachwal, AP Scholar with Honor, North Attleboro; Hannah J. Ray, AP Scholar, Plymouth; Madison G. Rizzo, AP Scholar with Honor, Norfolk; Anna J. Roberts, AP Scholar with Distinction, North Attleboro; Kaitlyn V. Romano, AP Scholar with Honor, Cumberland, RI; Elizabeth A. Ruel, AP Scholar with Distinction, Franklin; Elizabeth A. Ruel, AP Capstone Diploma, Franklin; Ryan C. Schmitt, AP Scholar with Honor, North Attleboro; Ryan C. Schmitt, AP Seminar and Research Certificate, North Attleboro; Colin J. Sheeran, AP Scholar with Distinction, Norfolk; Ryan M. Shute, AP Scholar with Distinction, North Attleboro; Gabriella A. Valeri, AP Scholar, North Attleboro; Gabriella A. Valeri, AP Seminar and Research Certificate, North Attleboro; Roisin J. Walsh, AP Scholar, Wrentham; Erik S. Watka, AP Scholar with Honor, North Attleboro; Tyler Weihrauch, AP Scholar, Plainville.