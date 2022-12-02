ATTLEBORO — The following Bishop Feehan High School students made the honor roll for the first quarter. Names are followed by grade and hometown.
First Honors
Sofiana Azzouz 9 Seekonk; Raegan Baer 9 Rehoboth; Sarah Barretto 9 Norton; Alexander Bove 9 Wrentham; Chloe Brown 9 Attleboro; Chloe Bruce 9 Attleboro; Sophie Burns 9 Taunton; Grace Callaghan 9 Rehoboth; Anna Cameron 9 Rumford; Catarina Carvalho 9 Attleboro; Matthew Castro 9 North Attleboro; Alexander Ciuica 9 Plainville; Maxwell Comey 9 Foxboro; Neve Constantine 9 North Attleboro; Moira Cosgrove 9 Mansfield; Margaret Curley 9 Norwood; Alexandra DeGuzman 9 Plainville; Emily Dunn 9 Walpole; Elijah Fernandes 9 Pawtucket; Lauren Fitzgerald 9 North Attleboro; Myles Flores 9 North Attleboro; Kayley Furbush 9 Canton; Ella Graham 9 Greenville; Sydney Graham 9 Seekonk; Ava Hanley 9 North Attleboro; Isabella Harvey 9 Attleboro; Tia Ibrahim 9 Taunton; Raeanna Jean-Louis 9 Bellingham; Krista Johnson 9 Attleboro; Kaitlyn Jones 9 North Attleboro; Brooke Kosar 9 Norfolk; Meghan Linehan 9 Plainville; Stella Martelli 9 Attleboro; Chelsy Mazariegos 9 Attleboro; Camille McCurdy 9 Medway; Elizabeth Musial 9 Norfolk; Meghan Peterson 9 Norfolk; Julia Pratt 9 Attleboro; Xyden Procaccianti 9 North Attleboro; Anusha Rana 9 Wrentham; Marcella Ribeiro 9 Rumford; Matthew Roslonek 9 Seekonk; Benjamin Smith 9 Foxboro; Brayden Smith 9 Foxboro; Mark Soryal 9 Attleboro; Ananyaa Sunil 9 Wrentham; Connor Tangney 9 Norton; Julia Trendel 9 Walpole; Olivia Trendel 9 Walpole; Jenna Tubman 9 Bellingham; Ashley Vorlicek 9 North Attleboro; Trinity Welter 9 North Attleboro; Cassandra White 9 North Attleboro; Julia Agustin 10 Attleboro; Jiya Amin 10 North Attleboro; Abanoub Banoub 10 Attleboro; Elena Borden 10 Seekonk; Skyler Bouffard 10 Plainville; Elise Boyd 10 North Attleboro; Téa Briggs 10 North Attleboro; Karianna Cabral 10 Walpole; Samantha Carlson 10 North Attleboro; Addison Charlton 10 Mansfield; Elaria Cherubim 10 Medway; Alexandria Couto 10 Berkley; Haley Cullinane 10 Raynham; Julianna Dasilva 10 Taunton; Rohit De 10 Attleboro; Brayden Ferland 10 Woonsocket; Brady Ford 10 Wrentham; Olivia Guglielmi 10 Mansfield; Sulaf Hourani 10 North Attleboro; Brooke Kennedy 10 Wrentham; James Kennedy 10 Wrentham; Dimitry Kiryanov 10 Attleboro; Jack Leveroni 10 Wrentham; Ella Lockwood 10 Bridgewater; Fiona McCally 10 Wrentham; Amanda Molitor 10 Norton; Ava Mourad 10 Norwood; Tyler Rose 10 East Providence; Emma Roveda 10 North Attleboro; Ritika Roy 10 North Attleboro; William Sadler 10 North Attleboro; Abigail Salwierz 10 Rehoboth; Caroline Schmitt 10 North Attleboro; Avary Serpa 10 Newport; Matthew Shaw 10 Bellingham; Madelyn Steel 10 North Attleboro; Samantha Sullivan 10 Wrentham; Jack Turcotte 10 North Attleboro; Brenna Vitelli 10 North Attleboro; Tristan Welter 10 North Attleboro; John Wieczoreck 10 Attleboro; Katherine Zhang 10 Attleboro; Melody Zhong 10 North Attleboro; Mia Almanzar 11 Providence; Oluwakemi Aremu 11 Attleboro; Morgan Arthurs 11 Rehoboth; Idalia Beerman-Rodriguez 11 Rehoboth; Nakul Bhatia 11 North Attleboro; Meghan Bourque 11 North Attleboro; Molly Braga 11 Norton; Gabrielle Brennan 11 Franklin; Sean Callaghan 11 Rehoboth; Nora Catalano 11 Stoughton; Nicholas Ciuica 11 Plainville; Grace Clarke 11 Plainville; Daniel Coady 11 North Attleboro; Cailyn Cole 11 Walpole; Jillian Conlon 11 Medway; Andrea Craig 11 Stoughton; Kate DeVincent 11 Attleboro; Juliana Dias 11 Rehoboth; Dominick DiMattia 11 Johnston; Brooke Donovan 11 North Attleboro; Oceana Duffy 11 Attleboro; Emma Fitzgerald 11 Norton; Caitlin Flynn 11 Cumberland; Joshua Franciscus 11 North Attleboro; Adam Johnson 11 Mansfield; John Kanakry 11 Cumberland; Madison Kelly 11 Attleboro; Lindsey Laliberte 11 Norton; Paige Laliberte 11 Walpole; Alexandra Llamas 11 Attleboro; Peter Llamas 11 Attleboro; Michael Manley 11 Attleboro; Grace McCorry 11 North Attleboro; Haley McGee 11 Attleboro; Katherine McLaughlin 11 Norton; Jack Meester 11 Attleboro; Sofia Montano 11 Norwood; Victoria Parent 11 Attleboro; Erin Parkinson 11 North Attleboro; Stefana Perry 11 Norton; Lily Quinn 11 Wrentham; Lucas Ribeiro 11 Attleboro; Arlisenny Rodriguez 11 Cranston; Sydney Spellman 11 East Providence; Molly Sullivan 11 Attleboro; Keith Wilfert 11 North Attleboro; Rogers Adams 12 North Attleboro; Lillian Anglin 12 Walpole; Drew Aronson 12 Bellingham; Samantha Avila 12 Taunton; Noelle Bernier 12 Wrentham; Ashley Berry 12 Warwick; Avery Blanchard 12 Attleboro; Connor Bobola 12 Rehoboth; Ella Brucato 12 North Attleboro; Neil Cahill 12 Walpole; Valerie Capalbo 12 Smithfield; Dylan Capua 12 North Attleboro; Jack Chabot 12 Franklin; Catherine Chehwan 12 Dedham; Ethan Cooke 12 Mansfield; Molly Cronin 12 Franklin; Eliana Dafulas 12 Attleboro; Alex Daniels 12 North Attleboro; Camryn Dayaa 12 Walpole; Kidist DeBoef 12 Smithfield; Callista DeFeo 12 Foxboro; James Fasy 12 East Providence; Olivia Franciscus 12 North Attleboro; Damon Frenette 12 Mansfield; Jake Gosselin 12 Mansfield; Ian Guthrie 12 North Attleboro; Lauren Hanley 12 Cumberland; Lily Honor 12 Mansfield; Brenna Horan 12 North Attleboro; Samuel Hudak 12 North Attleboro; Julia Hunter 12 Norton; Aria Jordan 12 Cranston; Sydney Kofton 12 Norton; Mary Lamoriello 12 Lincoln; Jack Laverty 12 North Attleboro; Benjamin Le 12 Attleboro; Emma Leeuwenburgh 12 Seekonk; Dhruv Madan 12 North Attleboro; Connor McHale 12 Attleboro; Jake McKillop 12 Norfolk; Cassandra McLellan 12 Cumberland; Ava Mitchell 12 North Attleboro; Alice Moore 12 Wrentham; Alysse Moskal 12 Wrentham; Lydia Nassef 12 Seekonk; Anna Novio 12 Mansfield; Kathleen O’Brien 12 Mansfield; Michael O’Neill 12 Mansfield; Riya Patel 12 North Attleboro; Kate Patterson 12 Seekonk; Amanda Peterson 12 Wrentham; Carol Pignato 12 Foxboro; Tara Radmard 12 Norwood; Jessica Ricci 12 Norton; Emily Roman 12 Walpole; Benjamin Sadler 12 North Attleboro; Brennon Schifman 12 Mansfield; Ishaan Siwach 12 North Attleboro; Sneha Siwach 12 North Attleboro; Andrew Smith 12 Attleboro; Caleb Smith 12 Attleboro; Una Soliday 12 Rehoboth; Andrew Soryal 12 Attleboro; Carolyn Stevenson 12 Cumberland; Nicholas Sumner 12 North Attleboro; Bridget Sutula 12 North Attleboro; Alice Taylor 12 Wrentham; Lea Thomas 12 North Attleboro; Jack Toncelli 12 Cumberland; Logan Traficante 12 Plainville; Abigail Violett 12 Cumberland; Megan Wells 12 North Attleboro; Emily Woods 12 Norton
Second Honors
Rachel Akins 9 Raynham; Leonardo Arias 9 Foxboro; Benjamin Bogosian 9 Rehoboth; Braelon Carrera 9 North Dighton; Sophie Cole 9 Walpole; Hanley Correia 9 Norton; Patrick Corso 9 Attleboro; Peyton Craig 9 Attleboro; Isabelle deMedeiros 9 Wrentham; Khloe Deroy 9 Pawtucket; Rachel Diamante 9 North Attleboro; Caroline Dunn 9 Cumberland; Sophia Fallon 9 Stoughton; Sophia Feick 9 Wrentham; Casey Fennell 9 North Attleboro; Ryan Ford 9 Wrentham; Jack Gasse 9 North Attleboro; Jarrod Gaudette 9 Mansfield; John Hanley 9 Cumberland; Jack Harris 9 Pomfret Center; Nolan Harvey 9 Attleboro; Kaeleen Hennessey 9 Barrington; Aubrey Henney 9 Norfolk; Jordan Higgins 9 Mansfield; Elizabeth Hogan 9 North Easton; Madison Iwuc 9 Attleboro; Grace Kent 9 Cranston; Kathryn Kurtzer 9 Wrentham; Devin Lamorticelli 9 Norwood; Clare Latham 9 North Attleboro; Logan LeBlanc 9 Foxborough; Dominic Lepore 9 Attleboro; Naren Lokam 9 North Attleboro; Annabelle Mackinaw 9 Mansfield; Kane Mankins 9 North Attleboro; John Marcelonis 9 Foxboro; Logan Marchand 9 Bellingham; Bridgette McGinnis 9 North Easton; Connor McNamara 9 Walpole; Caroline McQuaid 9 Mansfield; Emma Mitchell 9 North Attleboro; Maura Mooney 9 Wrentham; Antonio Morabito 9 Rehoboth; Aubrey Morehouse 9 Franklin; Faith Morse 9 Raynham; Cameron Moura 9 North Attleboro; Mia Mourao 9 Rehoboth; Mollie Mullen 9 Dighton; Samantha Murray 9 Mansfield; Brayden Nadeau 9 Taunton; Allison Oram 9 North Attleboro; Victoria Oscar 9 Attleboro; Vince Ouellette 9 North Attleboro; Lekhanamaria Pallapotula 9 Wrentham; Brian Parkinson 9 North Attleboro; Maliya Perera 9 North Attleboro; Andrew Placido 9 Rehoboth; Freya Rawson 9 Wrentham; Samantha Roveda 9 North Attleboro; Mary Salter 9 Taunton; Caroline Scott 9 Wrentham; Logan Shurtleff 9 Lincoln; Andrew Shute 9 North Attleboro; Alexandria Souza 9 Warwick; Hayden Stansfield 9 Cumberland; Cameron Sylven 9 Wrentham; Madison Winsor 9 Johnston; Katherine Yurof 9 North Attleboro; Eamon Adams 10 North Attleboro; Charlotte Adams-Lopez 10 North Attleboro; Katia Alyacoub 10 North Attleboro; Landyn Andrade 10 Rehoboth; Aidan Bednarek 10 Mansfield; Lyv Belbin 10 North Attleboro; Kevin Benner 10 Foxboro; Addison Brenizer 10 Walpole; Addison Burdette 10 North Attleboro; Thomas Cairns 10 Raynham; Gwen Camara 10 Pawtucket; Isabella CaraDonna 10 Foxboro; Sophie Case 10 Attleboro; Sophia Castro 10 Rehoboth; Domenic Catanese 10 Cumberland; Jacob Collura 10 Mansfield; Allison Cook 10 Plainville; Madolyn Coupal 10 North Attleboro; Mackenna Cronan 10 North Dighton; Samantha Cross 10 North Attleboro; Molly Cullen 10 North Attleboro; Thomas Daley 10 Wrentham; Elizabeth Deckett 10 Mansfield; Andre DelGrosso 10 Norton; Victoria Esteves 10 Attleboro; Olivia Falzone 10 Attleboro; Rebecca Fielding 10 Bridgewater; Addison Fry 10 Attleboro; Sarah Grounsell 10 North Attleboro; Nicholas Guthrie 10 North Attleboro; Samuel Haggarty 10 North Attleboro; Grace Handren 10 Mansfield; Kylie Hanewich 10 Wrentham; Owen Hanna 10 Attleboro; Sadey Hedlund 10 Attleboro; Kendall Herrick 10 Medfield; Caitlin Hinckley 10 North Attleboro; Benjamin Imani 10 Taunton; Jack Johnson 10 Mansfield; Finn Kane 10 North Attleboro; Ella Karamas 10 Walpole; Keira Kayrouz 10 Upton; James King 10 Hanover; Owen Kobs 10 Mansfield; Avery Laramee 10 Attleboro; Katherine Lazouras 10 Rumford; Patrick Leonard 10 Cumberland; Penelope Leung 10 North Attleboro; Avery Lough 10 North Smithfield; Jessica Lyle 10 Rehoboth; Anastasia Malec 10 Central Falls; Madeline Maltby 10 Walpole; Abigail Marsolais 10 Norton; Patrick Martin 10 Walpole; Samuel Martin 10 Swansea; Julia Matias 10 North Attleboro; Randen May 10 West Bridgewater; Megan McCusker 10 Norton; Finn McHale 10 Attleboro; Delia McKenna 10 North Attleboro; Colleen McKeon 10 North Attleboro; Ayden Mello 10 Raynham; Anthony Mercer 10 Rehoboth; Graeson Morin 10 Rehoboth; Gavin Murphy 10 Wrentham; Callie Murray 10 Plainville; Ella Nagle 10 Attleboro; Anthony Nassif 10 North Providence; Aidan Neary 10 Cumberland; Daniel Olsen 10 Walpole; Ella Paturzo 10 Bellingham; Amanda Peck 10 Foxboro; Ryan Poisson 10 North Attleboro; Alexis Poluvatzick 10 CUMBERLAND; David Quinn 10 Wrentham; Mylee Ramer 10 Rehoboth; Katherine Regan 10 Medfield; David Rubenstein 10 Franklin; David Salter 10 Taunton; Kaitlin Schneider 10 Norton; Madeleine Scott 10 Cumberland; Brooke Serak 10 North Attleboro; Sean Sheeran 10 Norfolk; Leila Sims 10 Cumberland; Alana Soundara 10 Cumberland; Shea Sperling 10 Plainville; Nicholas Swensen 10 Taunton; Madeline Tani 10 Plainville; Erin Watts 10 Taunton; Norah Wells 10 North Attleboro; Morgan Wessling 10 Pawtucket; Ashley Wilson 10 Medfield; Jack Allie 11 Bellingham; Analise Almeida 11 North Attleboro; Ryan Anglin 11 Walpole; Isabel Antonetti 11 Walpole; Gerty Archambeault 11 Attleboro; Philopateer Banoub 11 Attleboro; Mark Botros 11 Raynham; Stephanie Brown 11 Foxboro; Madeline Burke 11 Mansfield; Alexandra Burns 11 North Attleboro; Timothy Caggiano Jr. 11 Cumberland; Alexandra Caisse 11 North Attleboro; Brooke Canty 11 Dover; Ava Chiavegato 11 Walpole; Elizabeth Cook 11 Plainville; Greer Cournoyer 11 Slatersville; Lilyana Crifo 11 Walpole; Maeve Cronin 11 Attleboro; Sophia Custodio 11 Seekonk; Riley D’Alessio 11 Rehoboth; Emily Diamante 11 North Attleboro; Elisabeth Duperron 11 North Attleboro; Sarah Dupre 11 Norwood; Shannon Evans 11 Norton; Bridget Farley 11 Stoughton; Daniel Fasy 11 East Providence; Jacob Ferrao 11 North Attleboro; Devin Ferreira 11 Plainville; Madeleine Fitzgerald 11 North Attleboro; Elaina Flood 11 Rehoboth; Grace Godin 11 Attleboro; Madison Godin 11 Attleboro; Isabella Graziano 11 Norfolk; Benjamin Harrison 11 North Attleboro; Isabella Hasenfus 11 Attleboro; Quinten Hoffman 11 Mansfield; Aidan Jandron 11 Foxboro; Olivia Kasanowsky 11 Attleboro; Madison Kelly 11 Franklin; Ashlyn Kenney 11 Wrentham; Madison Kent 11 Cranston; Liam Lahiff 11 Attleboro; Jaclyn Lamora 11 Cumberland; Kathryn Lancaster 11 Attleboro; Suubi Laurent 11 Attleboro; Marina Lavelle 11 Raynham; Amy Lawton 11 Wrentham; Dillon Lightbody 11 Wrentham; John Listro 11 Attleboro; Evan Maciel 11 Attleboro; Giselle Marroquin 11 Attleboro; Mikaela McGonigle 11 Mansfield; Brendan McNeil 11 North Attleboro; Anyav Mehta 11 Seekonk; Madeline Mello 11 North Attleboro; Selvin Mendez 11 Attleboro; Katelyn Messier 11 Attleboro; Kathryn Murphy 11 Walpole; Ninah Murray 11 Jamaica Plain; Faith O’Hanlon 11 North Attleboro; Alexis Ombati 11 Cumberland; Lauren O’Reilly 11 Franklin; Alexa Orphanos 11 Foxboro; Ava Paolino-Sarcia 11 North Attleboro; Liam Petit 11 Pawtucket; Kayla Powers 11 North Attleboro; Carissa Rachwal 11 North Attleboro; Ather Rana 11 North Attleboro; Benjamin Rizzo 11 Norfolk; Alexa Robinson 11 Attleboro; Brooke Silvia 11 Bellingham; Arianna Simoneau 11 Attleboro; Fiona Soliday 11 Rehoboth; Ashley Sumner 11 North Attleboro; Nicholas Urbanek 11 Pawtucket; Emma Van Allen 11 Cumberland; Andrew Vickerman 11 Attleboro; Alexandra Vorlicek 11 North Attleboro; Liam Wistran 11 Wrentham; Melisa Yuceler 11 North Attleboro; Emily Akins 12 Raynham; Benjamin Almeida 12 Little Compton; Camdyn Asselin 12 North Dighton; Allel Azzouz 12 Seekonk; Brooke Becchetti 12 Walpole; Audrey Bongette 12 Walpole; Mary Bosse 12 Walpole; Averie Bowen 12 Wrentham; James Bradley 12 Milford; Caleigh Brown 12 Attleboro; Dante Bruschi 12 North Attleboro; Cameron Burns 12 Norfolk; Christopher Byrne 12 Cumberland; Nicholas Calamar 12 Seekonk; Anna Cinelli 12 North Attleboro; Tess Cinelli 12 Norton; Elisabeth Coffey 12 Walpole; Nolan Costa 12 Cumberland; Kalmia Cryan 12 Rehoboth; Joseph Davieau 12 Attleboro; Taylor DeMond 12 North Attleboro; Blake Dery 12 Attleboro; Anna Diprete 12 Foxboro; Bridget Donohue 12 Cumberland; Jessica Dooley 12 Cumberland; Shawn Fahy 12 Attleboro; Gabrielle Fielding 12 Bridgewater; Margaret Flaherty 12 Mansfield; Taylor Ford 12 North Attleboro; Ava Francesconi 12 Rumford; Giuliana Gallucci 12 Cranston; Abigail Gamble 12 Taunton; Morgan Gariepy 12 Norton; Lianna George 12 North Attleboro; Vincent Giroux 12 Bellingham; Grace Gustafson 12 Raynham; Emma Hallagan 12 Plainville; Matthew Hallal 12 Foxboro; Jake Hanson 12 Bellingham; Lily Harris 12 Foxboro; Kayla Herrick 12 Medfield; Nikolas Iovieno 12 Foxboro; Evan Jackson 12 Seekonk; Colin Johnson 12 Attleboro; Krishiv Kapadia 12 North Attleboro; Yusef Kassem 12 North Attleboro; Emma Kennedy 12 Wrentham; John Kennedy 12 Norfolk; Colin Leonard 12 Plainville; Jonathan L’Esperance 12 Lincoln; Ryan Lopes 12 Mansfield; Case Mankins 12 North Attleboro; Ella Mardirosian 12 Barrington; Brianna Marrero 12 Walpole; Alex Massud 12 Cumberland; George Mastin 12 North Attleboro; Sean McDonald 12 Cumberland; Veronica Medeiros 12 North Providence; Aryan Mellen 12 Pawtucket; Paul Moura 12 Cumberland; Kelsey Muehlberger 12 Attleboro; Joseph Mulvey 12 Attleboro; Emma Niland 12 Foxboro; Megan O’Neill 12 Cumberland; Andrew Palma 12 Cumberland; Nicholas Pavao 12 North Dighton; Julia Pelchat 12 Taunton; Marisa Pereira 12 North Attleboro; John Peterson 12 Rumford; Zaylin Pichardo 12 Pawtucket; Isaac Polite 12 Cumberland; George Potenza 12 Foxboro; Caylie Rachwal 12 North Attleboro; Samantha Reale 12 North Attleboro; Nolan Reilly 12 Norfolk; John Seitz 12 Attleboro; Allyson Shore 12 Norwood; Katherine Sibilia 12 Mansfield; Christian Stachera 12 North Attleboro; Emery Sunderland 12 Norton; Elizabeth Tieuli 12 Cumberland; Erin Walsh 12 Franklin; John Wassersug 12 Plainville; Daniel Wehbe 12 Lincoln; Julianna Welter 12 North Attleboro
Third Honors
Hope Abbott 9 Rehoboth; Jace Abiaad 9 Attleboro; Angelique Afonso 9 Pawtucket; Sadie Archambeault 9 Attleboro; Macrina Awad 9 Boylston; Kaden Baltazar 9 Rehoboth; Luke Bartlett 9 Mansfield; Eva Bennett 9 Attleboro; Thomas Besarick 9 Raynham; Callin Boucher 9 Raynham; Vivienne Brodsky 9 Norton; Brody Bumila 9 Raynham; John Caggiano 9 Cumberland; Isabelle Camire 9 Wrentham; Brody Carges 9 North Attleboro; Kyle Castellone 9 Burrillville; Connor Cembor 9 Cumberland; Victoria Chaves 9 East Walpole; Ciara Coyne 9 North Attleboro; Esther DeBoef 9 Smithfield; Miya Decastro 9 Bristol; Nicholas DiMarco 9 Attleboro; Charlie Elhaoui 9 North Attleboro; Mary-Eileen Fandetti 9 Seekonk; Emily Farrell 9 Taunton; Alex Ferrante di Ruffano 9 Raynham; Avery Francis 9 Cranston; Mackinley Garcia 9 Rehoboth; Megto Gyaltso 9 Sharon; Mia Izzo 9 Plainville; Adam Jones 9 Cumberland; Daniel King 9 Hanover; Declan Lawlor 9 Wrentham; Ryan Macintyre 9 Attleboro; Lucas Mastin 9 North Attleboro; Rory Mccarthy 9 Norwood; Elise Mccormick 9 Mansfield; Julia McLaughlin 9 Raynham; Gavin Mooney 9 Attleboro; Owen Mordas 9 Norton; Ian Morel 9 Pawtucket; Colin O’Connell 9 Plainville; Jillian Padden 9 Walpole; Avery Powers 9 North Attleboro; Julia Quick 9 Franklin; Sophia Rego 9 North Attleboro; Dmitry Sermos 9 North Providence; Grace Tellini 9 Pawtucket; John Tirrell 9 Foster; Summer Titov 9 Wrentham; Lindsay Vandette 9 Foxboro; Rishi Verma 9 Mansfield; Gabriel Visnicky 9 Johnston; Jake Webster 9 Cumberland; Abigail Whalen 9 Cumberland; Elizabeth Wyman 9 Pawtucket; Kendra Yurkstas 9 Mansfield; Jalynn Andrews 10 Taunton; Phillip Botelho 10 Norton; Jadyn Boyd 10 Attleboro; Kaylyn Boynton 10 North Attleboro; Alexander Calo 10 Attleboro; Daniel Castano 10 North Attleboro; Caroline Chisholm 10 Canton; Isabella Colitti 10 Cumberland; Benjamin Cote 10 Rehoboth; Caleigh Cronin 10 Franklin; Lucas Custodio 10 Seekonk; Abigail Dere 10 Pawtucket; Jack Desmarais 10 Seekonk; Caitlyn Deveney 10 Plainville; Joseph DiGirolamo III 10 Rehoboth; Alivia Dimarzio 10 Norwood; Victoria Donahue 10 Coventry; Liam Donohue 10 Cumberland; Maggie Dornisch 10 East Walpole; Hannah Elliott 10 North Attleboro; Sarah Fitzpatrick 10 Mansfield; Grace Forbes 10 North Attleboro; Benjamin Foster 10 Plainville; Presley Foster 10 Foxboro; Andrew Hosford 10 Bellingham; Lauryn Isabella 10 North Attleboro; Bryan Kerrigan 10 Mansfield; Matthew Lamora 10 Cumberland; Emma Loew 10 North Attleboro; Caileigh Lynch 10 Attleboro; Lillian Marchand 10 Bellingham; Isabella Meredith 10 Walpole; Laney O’Donnell 10 North Attleboro; Anthony Pinabell 10 Foxboro; Connor Pullen 10 Cumberland; Delaney Robinson 10 North Attleboro; Nathan Romano 10 North Attleboro; Sophia Rossi 10 Franklin; Caroline Scully 10 Bridgewater; Isabella Silva 10 Rehoboth; Olivia Silva 10 Walpole; Lily Singer 10 Attleboro; Charlotte Skulte 10 Plainville; Travis Smith 10 Lakeville; Brennah Soeldner 10 Plainville; Ava Stewart 10 Franklin; Colin Sullivan 10 North Attleboro; Mecca Thomas 10 Attleboro; Emma Voloshko 10 North Attleboro; Abigail Waldron 10 North Attleboro; Bryan Welch 10 North Attleboro; Ananya Aggarwal 11 Medway; Joseph Ahmed 11 Walpole; Madeline Brennan 11 North Attleboro; Grace Campbell 11 Wrentham; Brooke Celeste 11 North Attleboro; Allison Chase 11 Millis; Ethan Christian 11 Walpole; Sophia Comey 11 Foxboro; Joshua Cote 11 Rehoboth; Matthew Cronan 11 North Dighton; Ryan Eldridge 11 Plainville; Ryann Fauria 11 North Attleboro; Mackenzie Feeney 11 North Attleboro; Regan Gill 11 Westwood; Noah Gomes D’Sa 11 Attleboro; Kileigh Gorman 11 Norwood; Mackenzie Harrington 11 Foxboro; Madeleine Hohos 11 Lakeville; Ryan Hornsleth 11 Attleboro; Abigail Javery 11 Norton; Charles Jones 11 North Attleboro; Matthew Jones 11 North Attleboro; Caitlin Kelley 11 Walpole; Christine Kelly 11 East Walpole; Mason Kennedy 11 Walpole; Declan Kneeland 11 North Attleboro; Daniel Kok 11 North Attleboro; James Mackinaw 11 Mansfield; Eva Maloof 11 Rehoboth; Nicole McCormack 11 Mansfield; Chad McHayle 11 Attleboro; Ava Meehan 11 Norfolk; Saray Montoya-Rosales 11 Central Falls; Grace Muliero 11 Norfolk; Ella O’Brien 11 North Attleboro; Aidan O’Connell 11 Plainville; Connor O’Reilly 11 Franklin; Jenna Packer 11 North Attleboro; Joel Packer 11 North Attleboro; Haley Parkinson 11 North Attleboro; Antonio Placido 11 Rehoboth; Summer Rizzo 11 Attleboro; Olivia Romeo 11 Walpole; Benjamin Santos 11 Attleboro; Natalia Sullivan 11 Cumberland; Julia Taranto 11 Franklin; Andrew Testa 11 North Attleboro; Samuel Tomas 11 Cumberland; Julia Webster 11 Cumberland; Kyle Willis 11 Norwood; Kyleigh Arenas 12 Cumberland; Ryleigh Asselin 12 North Dighton; Jacqueline Ayotte 12 Norton; Vansh Batra 12 Franklin; Brooke Borges 12 Taunton; Emma Cerullo 12 Walpole; Tom Chisholm 12 Canton; Daniel Conroy 12 Lakeville; Keira Cronin 12 North Attleboro; Campbell Crowley 12 Wrentham; Makenna Crowshaw 12 North Smithfield; Ryan Daesen 12 Wrentham; Mary Daley 12 Cumberland; Connor Davine 12 Taunton; Reese Dreystadt 12 Raynham; Sean Finucane 12 North Attleboro; Stella Forrester 12 Taunton; Katie Foster 12 Plainville; Giovanna Francesconi 12 Rumford; Marco Fraone 12 Mansfield; Casey Gorhan 12 Mansfield; Charlotte Howland 12 North Attleboro; Nicholas Johnson 12 Attleboro; Brett Jussaume 12 Norfolk; Maeve Keohane 12 North Attleboro; Mason Koloski 12 Lincoln; Mary Lawton 12 Wrentham; Riley LeClair 12 North Attleboro; Camila Machin-De jesus 12 Attleboro; Jonathan Mignacca 12 Seekonk; Douglas Moore 12 Norfolk; Stephanie Moran 12 Attleboro; Mathew Morel 12 Pawtucket; Ian Moser 12 Bellingham; Jordan Noury 12 Pawtucket; Evan Paturzo 12 Bellingham; Riley Pino 12 Attleboro; Rashell Quinonez 12 Pawtucket; Evan Riel 12 North Attleboro; Jenna Rosales 12 Walpole; Aidan Scanlan 12 Foxboro; Grace Schneider 12 Norton; John Schollmeyer 12 Norfolk; Viveca Schuler 12 Wrentham; Sophia Silva 12 Rehoboth; Tyler Slack 12 Attleboro; Kathleen Smith 12 Tiverton; Cooper Snead 12 Wrentham; James Sukatos 12 Cumberland; Camden Sullivan 12 East Walpole; Trinidy Tavares 12 Pawtucket; Kacey Thompson 12 North Attleboro; Jillian Walsh 12 Attleboro; Thomas Woodruff 12 Rumford; Charlotte Wymes 12 North Attleboro; Nicholas Yanchuk 12 North Attleboro