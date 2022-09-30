ATTLEBORO – Bishop Feehan High School has announced a new “Our City, Our Home” initiative re-emphasizing the school’s commitment to families in Attleboro.
The highlight is a dedicated admissions path and dedicated financial aid dollars for economically challenged Attleboro families under Feehan’s Ignite, Support & Empower program. Details can be found at bishopfeehan.com/ignite.
Additionally, Feehan said it is combining the following efforts:
- Amigos, in which Feehan Spanish National Honor Society members tutor ELL students in Attleboro middle schools.
- Feehan Santa Shop, where Christmas toys are collected to provide a shopping experience for local families in conjunction with the Attleboro area St. Vincent de Paul Society.
- Thanksgiving Food Drive, which provides holiday baskets filled with food and grocery gift cards to those in need.
- Special Olympics, where student volunteers help local residents with physical and intellectual challenges.
- Volunteer Connections, where several dozen Feehan programs and teams support LaSalette Shrine, Empty Bowls, Hebron Food Pantry, Robbins Children’s Program, Abundant Hope, Jaguars Track, Sock Drive for Food ‘n Friends and more.