NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The deadline for local campaign finance reports from last year is swiftly approaching.
The forms, which can be downloaded from the town's website, detail fund raising and spending, are due at the town election commission by Jan. 20.
All office holders, even if they were not on the ballot in 2020 and every candidate that has a balance or activity since their last filed report must file the year end report, Patricia Dolan, executive secretary for the election commission, notes
The June town balloting -- the first held under coronavirus pandemic restrictions -- had been postponed from its usual date in April after the state ordered widespread limits on social interaction.
Candidates for re-election were returned in all three contested races that saw, out of a total of 20,031 registered voters in town, only 911, just over 4.3 percent, cast ballots. Election officials said 25 percent of those were mailed in, either as early voting ballots or by people voting absentee.
Election commission Chairman David Torpey cited the pandemic as one reason for the low turnout. “This COVID-19 is keeping people away,” he said, but also noted the limited number of contests on the ballot.
The only races were for two three-year terms on the school committee, as well as spots on the electric commission and parks commission.
Town hall is currently open by appointment only, but Dolan says filers can mail the report or they can put it in the dropbox outside the back door of the town hall, which is for town hall mail.
