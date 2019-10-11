ATTLEBORO -- There will be a fire safety workshop led by a fire official Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Rev. Gordon Larsen Senior Center off South Main Street (Route 152) downtown.
Due to the increase in the number of individuals seeking alternative heating methods, in the wake of rising energy costs, fire officials are hoping a little work now will save a lot of work later.
Join Captain Alan Murrant from the Attleboro Fire Department to discuss safety tips for wood/pellet stoves, and space heaters. There are many important facts to know when installing or using these heating methods.
This is the perfect opportunity to ask questions and avoid a potential tragedy, officials say.
Free carbon monoxide and smoke detectors will be given to those who attend and have not previously received them (up to three devices per person). Free installation will be available in Partnership with the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” Smoke Alarms Save Lives.
