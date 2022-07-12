NORFOLK -- A local firefighter and a colleague in Bellingham were recognized Monday at the Bellingham Fire Department for reviving a man in cardiac arrest while they were off duty.
Firefighter Alexa Bethoney and Bellingham Capt. Rob Provost were at a Bellingham gym and off duty July 2 when a bystander alerted them to a man experiencing a medical emergency, fire officials said.
Without hesitation, fire officials said the pair determined the man was in cardiac arrest and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation and then used an automatic external defibrillator until the man became alert and on- duty paramedics arrived.
“We commend Captain Provost and firefighter Bethoney for their quick actions and selfless dedication even off duty. Great work by all involved,” a statement on the Bellingham firefighters union Facebook page said.
Provost and Bethoney were given certificates Monday at the Bellingham town hall recognizing them for their actions.