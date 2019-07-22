FOXBORO — The Patriots Foundation, together with the Patriots Women’s Association, Rev’d Indoor Cycling of Patriot Place and Core Health & Fitness, will host “Fitness for Relief” Sunday, Aug. 4, at Gillette Stadium.
Participants will get a chance to work out on the stadium field while also helping the Patriots Foundation to combat homelessness.
“The first Fitness for Relief event was a great success, helping to support disaster relief efforts across the globe,” said Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation.
Participants can select from three different cycling timeslots.
The first Rev’d Ride class will start at 9 a.m., a second class will begin at 10:15 a.m. and a third will start at 11:30 a.m.
Check in will begin 30 minutes prior to each class to allow time for shoe fittings.
Following each class, guests are welcomed to join a reception with local vendors that will be held on the Gillette Stadium Concourse Bud Light Party Deck.
All participants must register online.
Those who are unable to attend can also make a donation to support the cause.
To sign up or make a donation, visit www.patriots.com/fitnessrelief.
