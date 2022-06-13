ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Historic Preservation Society plans to install plaques recognizing the historic significance of five buildings in Attleboro on Saturday.
The buildings are:
Bethany Chapel (1886), 516 Newport Ave.
South Attleboro Fire House (1910), 532 Newport Ave.
Sadler Mill Double House (c1910), 556-558 Newport Ave.
Sadler Mill Cottage (c1901), 20 Park Place
Benjamin Ingalls House (c1812), 53 Smith St.
Four of the plaques are clustered in the Newport Avenue area and the fifth, on Smith Street, is to update a plaque after more in-depth architectural research was conducted, the society says.
The plaques are awarded to homes or buildings through the society’s Historic Structure Recognition Program.
Eligible properties must be at least 75 years old, have proper documentation and their exteriors must be maintained in a way that honors its history and has a positive impact on its neighborhood.
Homeowners can request a plaque application through the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society Facebook page or by sending an email to academy.ahps@gmail.com.