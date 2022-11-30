NORTH ATTLEBORO — Free flu shots are available for adults and children 6 months and older by appointment only at the board of health in town hall.
The clinics are being held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are for Massachusetts residents only.
All vaccines are thimerosol-free and there is a limited amount of high dose vaccines available for individuals 65 and up.
Shots will be given until the vaccine is gone.
Flu-mist is not available.
Bring insurance card(s). There is no billing if no insurance or no coverage.
Call 508-699-0104 or email amfleming@nattleboro.com with questions or to schedule your appointment.