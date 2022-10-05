Public Health Nurse Allison Brum announced that flu vaccine is now available at the Health Department in City Hall, 77 Park St.
The vaccines are only for Attleboro residents while supplies last.
The shots are fee of charge. Insurance information is collected, but patients can decline to give it.
Insurance cards are not needed if a patient preregisters using the following link.
Pre-registration can be completed at home.color.com/vaccine/register/attleboro.
Anyone with questions can contact Brum at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244