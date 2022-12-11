MANSFIELD -- The Jordan/Jackson Elementary School staff has been honored for its ongoing partnership with a local family who run a reading program to help students understand their peers with special needs.
The Doug Flutie Foundation and Jersey Mike's honored Jordan/Jackson’s commitment to the “inclusion of all people for the benefit of all people,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy and Principal John Nieratko said.
The Flutie Foundation recently purchased subs from Jersey Mike’s in Mansfield for the entire staff at the school as a thank you for the school’s partnership with the Piro family.
Mansfield resident Kim Piro has been a volunteer in the Mansfield Public Schools for many years, since her daughter Jamie enrolled as a kindergartner, Murphy said.
Piro runs the highly successful iCare program, or “Introducing Children to Acceptance through Reading and Education,” at Mansfield’s pre-K and elementary schools along with her daughter, Murphy said.
The program uses volunteer storytellers to teach students about the differences that exist among students, in particular those with disabilities, as well as treating others with respect and inclusion.
Volunteers read stories to children, engage in question-and-answer sessions and provide important context for the discussions.
The iCARE program began in Mansfield in 2003, and after a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, was relaunched last year. Jamie Piro has also begun volunteering in the schools and reading to students alongside her mother.
Piro researched and approved all of the reading material for the iCARE program. Topics range from general differences to more specific disabilities including autism and Down’s Syndrome.
The event was a way to recognize Jordan/Jackson for its long-standing relationship with the Piro family. Both Kim and her daughter were present to personally thank staff members for their ongoing support, as were representatives from the Flutie Foundation.
The Mansfield Public Schools thanked the Doug Flutie Foundation and Jersey Mike's for making the event possible, as well as Kim and Jamie Piro, for everything they have done for the students of Mansfield over the years, Murphy said.
“Kim Piro has been such a wonderful volunteer and advocate for our schools for so many years, and it means so much to be able to recognize both her and her daughter and the strong partnership the Piro family has had with us for so long,” Murphy said in a statement.
“Our teachers and staff embrace Kim’s lessons and values and we thank them for making the Mansfield Public Schools such a welcoming and inclusive place for all,” Murphy said.
The district also recognized the staff members who have worked with the Piros this year, including: Margaret DeAngelis, Joshua Curry, Caitlin Haapaoja, Erin Pasquale, Karen Ouwinga, Tara Kanevski, Kathy Risotti, Terri O'Connell, Andree Ulrich, Rayna Freedman, Karen Slarve, Aimee Conroy, Jennifer Norige, Vicki Logan, Lee Tighe and Mary Beth Kennedy.