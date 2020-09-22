SEEKONK -- A community food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, to benefit the Rehoboth Food Pantry and Doorways in Seekonk.
The drive is sponsored by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, the Rehoboth Congregational Church Missions committee and volunteers who regularly serve the pantries.
Drop off locations will be at Rehoboth Congregational Church on Bay State Road in Rehoboth, the Rehoboth Food Pantry at 51 Winthrop St. (Route 44) in Rehoboth, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Route 44 Seekonk, Harvest Market on Route 6 in Swansea and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church on Coyle Drive in Seekonk.
All nonperishable food items will be accepted and cash or gift card donations are welcome. Gloved and masked volunteers will unload items so donors don't have to get out of their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.