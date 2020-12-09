ATTLEBORO — Past and present elected officials will conduct a “Home for the Holidays” drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Street municipal parking lot behind the YMCA.
The officials are seeking nonperishable items such as soup, lunch box snacks, juice, cereal, canned or boxed pasta, personal care items and pet food.
Precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be in place. People are asked to have items in bags and in the trunks of their cars. Individuals dropping off items will not need to exit their vehicle.
Volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment and all donations will be wiped down with disinfectant and quarantined as part of the sorting process.
The items collected will help support the Hebron Food Pantry, St Theresa’s Food Pantry, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
The event was organized by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, City Councilors Jay DiLisio and Todd Kobus, and former council vice-president Heather Porreca.
“Attleboro residents are fighting to put meals on their table and feed their family. “We chose to schedule this event based on what we’ve heard from the food banks about increased attendance and based on the increased unemployment requests over recent weeks.”
