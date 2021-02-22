A food drive sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 115 and American Legion Post 20 will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 in the Sanford Street parking lot behind the YMCA.
Veterans are seeking nonperishable food like pasta, canned goods, personal care items and pet food.
Cash donations will also be accepted.
The proceeds will be split between Hebron Food Pantry, Murray Church Food Pantry, St Joe's Food Cellar, St. Theresa's Food Pantry, and Food 'n Friends.
