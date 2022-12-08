ATTLEBORO — A Holiday Season Food Drive sponsored by the Attleboro Police Association will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the parking lot of VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St.
Items requested include flour, sugar, cooking oil, bagged cookies, quick breads, rice, peanut butter, jelly, healthy snacks, pasta, marinara, cereal, pet food, juice boxes, feminine care products, personal care products, diapers, baby wipes, laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaners, dish soap and sponges.
All donations go to local food pantries.
Helping with the drive will be state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, city council President Jay DiLisio and Vice President Todd Kobus, Hawkins’ legislation director Tara Major, and Hebron Food Pantry Vice President Heather Porreca.