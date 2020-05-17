NORTON -- The usual quiet of James Street was broken early Saturday evening by a symphony of honking horns and cheers from passers-by during a brief parade to honor 23-year-old Lexi Eno's college graduation.
The procession of over two dozen cars, with Eno's family members, friends and a teacher began on Brian Road, only a few yards from the Eno household.
Eno was caught by surprise by the event orchestrated by her parents Wendy and Domenic, and began laughing and crying tears of joy as the parade passed by her driveway.
“Oh, my God, I can't believe you guys did that!” Lexi cried as the cars, trucks and minivans, decorated with balloons, crepe tassels and signs of congratulation went by.
“Thank you,” she sobbed into her mother's arms once the parade ended.
The celebration did not end with the parade. Those who took part were able to visit with the Eno family, albeit keeping a safe social distance.
“I wish I could give you the biggest hug,” one member of the parade, who was wearing a face mask, told Eno.
Wendy Eno became equally emotional at the outpouring of support for her daughter who studied for five years at Bridgewater State University to become a teacher.
In the wake of precautions taken during the coronavirus pandemic, Lexi had no formal college graduation -- only a chance to have her photo taken at the university wearing her cap and gown.
Her mother wanted more for Lexi, who made the Dean's list every year and has already passed her teaching exams.
After seeing that other people nationwide have been celebrating events using a parade of cars, she contacted her daughter's friends to participate in the little parade, which was not an easy feat considering that she and her daughter are very close.
“I had to do something,” she said. “She worked so hard for five years. It was so nice to see that everyone came through and took the time out of their day to celebrate in a different way.”
While Lexi had been disappointed by not being able to have a formal graduation ceremony, she called her graduation parade “the next best thing.”
“It was very breathtaking,” she said.
