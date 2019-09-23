ATTLEBORO — Four Attleboro High School seniors have been named Commended Scholars in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The students are Nathaniel Fisante, Emily Gittle, Jenna Gittle and Eric Yip.
They are among approximately 1.5 million U.S. high school students who participated in the October 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Nearly 34,000 students earn scores high enough to receive letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.
The four students were among the first offered the PSAT by AHS in the 8th grade as a way to encourage their desire to score well in subsequent years, Principal Bill Runey said.
Commended Scholars and semifinalists are among the top 3 percent of all students in the nation taking the exam.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a nonprofit that conducts annual competitions for recognition and college undergraduate scholarships. Since its founding, nearly 3 million students have been recognized and over 350,000 scholarships have been awarded.
