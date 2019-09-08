The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded over $5.8 million in federal grants to aid Massachusetts firefighters, including a $138,728 regional grant for Foxboro and Mansfield for firefighting hose and vehicle extrication equipment.
Awarded through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG), Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants and Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) Grants programs, the funding will help provide firefighters with the support they need to protect their communities, Massachusetts' U.S. legislators said in announcing the grants.
The FP&S grants were awarded to the National Fire Protection Association in Quincy, $922,128 to fund research and development projects studying preventing cooking fires and the use of drones in the fire service, and Fire Protection Research Foundation also in Quincy, $186,667 to fund a research and development project "Economic and emotional impact of an Active Shooter."
"Firefighters across Massachusetts and the country put their lives on the line for our communities every single day. We owe it to them to ensure they have the federal resources they need to continue safeguarding these communities," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, said. "These FEMA grants will help us achieve that goal."
"More than just bravery and courage, firefighters are defined by a selfless, unconditional commitment to keep their neighbors safe," U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Brookline, said. "As our Commonwealth's firefighters work day and night to protect us, this grant funding will enhance and modernize the training and equipment necessary to protect them."
