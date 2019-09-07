FOXBORO — Charles Mottinger of North Attleboro has been called to serve as the new bishop of the Foxboro Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mottinger succeeds Allan Bird of Foxboro, who recently moved to Oregon after serving as bishop for five years.
Mottinger will preside over a congregation of more than 300 church members who live in Foxboro, Mansfield, the Attleboros, Norton, Plainville and Sharon, and meet at the 76 Central St. chapel in Foxboro.
Serving alongside Mottinger are first counselor Andrew Stone of Foxboro and second counselor Tyler Hull of Sharon.
Mottinger, Stone, and Hull were called by the Blackstone Valley Stake presidency of the Church and serve voluntarily without monetary compensation.
Mottinger is a vice president for global product delivery and transaction management services at State Street Corp.
He and his wife, Amy (Andersen) Mottinger, have four children. The family has been part of the Foxboro Ward since 1997.
Mottinger became a convert to the church when he was 11 with his family while living in Rhode Island. Throughout his adult life, he has served in various church callings, including full-time missionary service in Argentina for two years where he became fluent in Spanish. He later earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Brigham Young University in Utah.
Stone grew up in Washington, Oklahoma, and Idaho, and became fluent in Spanish while serving a two-year mission in the Dominican Republic.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business information systems at Utah State University, a master’s degree in information technology management from Brandeis University and an MBA from Babson College.
He and his wife, Heather (Wade) Stone, have four children and have been part of the Foxboro Ward since 2003. Stone works in information technology and cyber risk management at the Fellsway Group.
Hull grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. and served a two-year mission in Brazil and is fluent in Portuguese. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from Brandeis University in international economics and finance.
He and his wife, Lindsay (Cook) Hull, were married in 2006 and have four children. They’ve been a part of the Foxboro Ward since 2016. Hull is a professor of finance at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was founded in 1830 in Palmyra, N.Y., by Joseph Smith who church members regard as the first prophet of the dispensation of the fullness of times.
The church, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, has a current worldwide membership of 16 million. The Foxboro Ward was organized in the 1950s and the Central Street chapel was built by local church members in 1957.
Services are held on Sundays from 9 to 11 A.M. and visitors are welcome.
