FOXBORO -- Local farmer Ed Lawton has been singled out with a prestigious farming award.
Lawton received the 2019 John Ogonowski Award Dec. 5 during the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).
The annual award is given to a Farm Bureau member who has demonstrated distinguished service to the organization, to agriculture and to the community.
"I was pleased to present Ed with the 2019 Ogonowski award," MFBF President Mark Amato said. "With more than 20 years of serving as membership committee chair to Farm Bureau and a lifetime of involvement, he was a deserving recipient of this award."
Lawton ran a small dairy farm in the shadow of the football stadium in Foxboro that has been taken over by his daughter. He has served on his county board of directors for many years and has been a delegate for the organization most years that he has been involved. He is also active on his county Farm Service Agency committee, the Massachusetts Agricultural Club and more.
"The Ogonowski award is meant to recognize those farmers that are not only a fixture in the Farm Bureau community but ones that give back to their own communities," Amato said. "Ed has split his time between Farm Bureau, the dairy industry and his local community, making him an excellent award winner."
MFBF established the award in 2001 as a memorial to John Ogonowski, a longtime MFBF member, county leader and victim of the Sept. 11 attack. Ogonowski was the pilot of American Airlines Flight 11 that was the first hijacked airplane of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. He was actively involved in the New Entry Sustainable Farming Project, serving as a mentor to immigrant farmers.
