FOXBORO -- The fire department is warning residents of a scam in which people are receiving letters saying they owe the department money.
The warning came Thursday after a resident came to the fire station regarding a letter he received from his mortgage company. The letter stated the homeowner owed the fire department $500 and needed to send a check to the name and address on the letter.
The department recommends calling your mortgage company or bank directly if you receive a letter.
