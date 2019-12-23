Vanna Pacella is a 12-year-old girl from Foxboro who loves school and playing the piano, but she also loves to help people.
Vanna has been holding a fundraiser and collecting money in different ways to help The Italian Home for Children, an organization that provides residential, home- and community-based programs for children, in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston.
She received a Christmas list from the residential program, with each child asking for a specific gift, and Vanna and her mom and dad, Mike and Holly, have been running around shopping for all the presents.
They will be delivering them to the orphanage along with Christmas cards made by seventh-graders at the Ahern Middle School, where Vanna is a student.
Her parents say a close friend of their family, Sharon Credit Union President Jim Carlson, heard about Vanna's fundraising and donated a $1,000 check to help her buy a Xbox, PlayStation and many other gifts to brighten Christmas for children at The Italian Home.
