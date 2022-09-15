foxboro sro joe godino

Foxboro school resource officer Joe Godino.

 FOXBORO POLICE

FOXBORO -- Officer Joe Godino has been named the department’s newest school resource officer.

Godino has been an officer with the department since 2019.

Before joining the Foxboro police department, Godino was a police officer in Framingham for 13 years.

As a member of the Framingham department, Godino served in various assignments, including as a housing officer, a member of the street crimes unit and detective bureau and Metro West Drug Task Force.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University with a concentration in criminal justice and is currently working on obtaining a master’s degree in business administration.

He and his wife Stephanie have four children.

