FOXBORO -- Four educators will visit Foxboro High School Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the state's accreditation process for the school.
The visitors will meet with school representatives, review the school’s "self-reflection," visit a number of classes, and examine examples of student work.
During the self-reflection, faculty attempted to identify the school's strengths and determined those areas in which changes would be beneficial.
The visit will be conducted under the direction of the Commission on Public Schools of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, also known as NEASC. The visiting team will be chaired by Maureen Sabolinski, retired superintendent of Franklin schools.