FOXBORO -- Foxboro High School junior Isabelle Chamberlin is wasting no time walking in the footsteps of her father and brother.
Chamberlin, the daughter of Lt. John Chamberlin and sister of Officer John Chamberlin, attended the FBI’s National Academy Associates-New England Chapter Youth Leadership Program at Dean College in Franklin.
The five-day leadership program, held last week, is geared towards high school students interested in a career in law enforcement.
To be selected for the competitive program, Isabelle Chamberlin had to write several essays and go through an interview panel consisting of law enforcement executives from the New England region.
During the week, the students completed drill and ceremony exercises and attended two academic classes a day on topics including recruiting and hiring in law enforcement, ethics, budgeting and implicit bias.
Two members of the police department made presentations to the students during the week.
Deputy Chief Richard Noonan was joined by Gillette Stadium Vice President of Security Bill Christiansen to talk about homeland security and stadium security and K9 Officer Kurt Pollister did a demonstration with his partner K9 Max.
The students toured Gillette Stadium, where a state police helicopter arrived, and met New England Patriots football captain, center David Andrews.
During the graduation ceremony, Isabelle Chamberlin received her certificate from James Green, FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Boston office.