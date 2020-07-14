FOXBORO -- The town is gathering resident feedback on housing through an online open house.
Local officials are planning for the future of housing by creating a Housing Production Plan (HPP) in partnership with Foxboro's regional planning agency, Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) that will be presented in the fall.
A working group of residents and stakeholders is helping to guide the goal-oriented plan.
Residents can learn about potential strategies this plan might recommend and weigh in on each. Participants will also be able to propose locations for the type of housing they would like to see in town.
The online open house is available at https://mapc.ma/fox-hpp-strategies and will be open until July 22.
For more information or to get involved, contact Planning Director Paige Duncan at pduncan@foxboroughma.gov or MAPC Senior Regional Housing & Land Use Planner Alexis Smith at asmith@mapc.org.
