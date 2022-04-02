Two area businesses have received state grants to train employees.
Controlled Environment Systems on High Street in Mansfield was awarded $238,400 to train 68 workers. Twenty additional jobs are expected by 2023.
CES provides design, installation and support for special environments in business, scientific and industrial settings nationwide.
Also, Technical Support International, located on Mechanic Street in Foxboro, has been awarded $30,800 to train 38 workers. Six additional jobs are expected by 2023.
TSI provides small- to large-scale industries with information technology support services.
The funding is part of more than $10 million in Workforce Training Fund Program grants awarded to train 5,698 employees at 95 Massachusetts employers. The grants are expected to result in the creation of 1,540 additional jobs by 2023.
WTFP is a program of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency that fosters partnerships between industry, education, and workforce organizations.
Since the beginning of the Baker-Polito Administration, WTFP has awarded more than $146 million to train more than 113,000 workers at over 4,200 Massachusetts businesses. It’s funded by Massachusetts employers via contributions made to unemployment insurance.