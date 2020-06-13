FOXBORO -- With participation in Monday’s town elections much lower than expected -- even by pandemic standards -- local officials are now wondering about attendance at Monday’s annual town meeting.
Failure to achieve a legal quorum, which in Foxboro requires 100 registered voters, would leave the town unable to conduct business, according to Moderator Frank Spillane, and likely prompt a second postponement.
Like Foxboro’s annual elections this past Monday, the town’s spring legislative session already has been delayed from its original May 11 date due to restrictions on public gatherings stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
This leaves local officials in the unenviable position of encouraging turnout Monday while remaining responsible for social distancing and other safety protocols inside the high school auditorium.
Meeting with selectmen earlier this week to review logistics, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said they will resemble protocols implemented at the Ahern Middle School polls during live voting this past Monday.
Town meeting will be held in the high school auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Face coverings will be required and those in attendance will be spaced throughout the high school auditorium, with only the chairmen of the advisory committee and board of selectmen seated on stage. In the event additional seating is required, the adjacent band room has been set aside for that purpose.
To minimize crowding upon arrival, voters will enter from the gymnasium entrance, with check-in tables, handouts and other materials spaced along the corridors leading to the auditorium.
“There has to be some reliance on peoples’ good judgment and understanding,” Cutler said. “But I think we can do it safely.”
Furthermore, Spillane said he intends to streamline parliamentary rules and waive the customary reading of the proposed 2021 budget in order to keep things moving as expeditiously as possible.
In addition, he said, voters will face just eight warrant articles — many housekeeping items related to finances — making the agenda one of the lightest on record.
“Hopefully we can get through this in a timely manner,” Spillane said.
In spite of these efforts, Cutler said he expects that health concerns will keep some voters from participating, making it difficult to attract the 100 voters necessary for a quorum.
Towards that end, the state Legislature recently passed a bill allowing communities to reduce quorum requirements to as little as 10 percent of their original standard.
This provision, which could be adopted by a vote of the selectmen, could mean town meeting business could be conducted by as few as 10 registered voters, although Spillane said a reduction to 50 voters would be more appropriate.
Selectmen this week agreed to pursue the quorum waiver process as insurance against a lackluster turnout Monday night.
