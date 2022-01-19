FOXBORO -- Responding to the Betty White Challenge, customers at a local pet supply store have donated pet supplies and funds to help an animal rescue program.
Shoppers at Petco’s Patriot Place location have donated collars, harnesses, food, treats, toys, blankets and money to Harvey’s Hope, a New Hampshire-based organization that rehabilitates animals in need.
The donations were picked up by Harvey’s Hope representatives on Monday, which would have been White's 100th birthday.
The Betty White Challenge originated on social media after the beloved actress and animal rights activist died on Dec. 31.
“Harvey’s Hope Animal Rescue does incredible work on a daily basis and we are honored to be a part of supporting them and their mission,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.