FOXBORO -- There is now a designated parking spot at the public safety building to safely make exchanges of online sales.
Police Chief Michael Grace said in a Facebook post Monday that the designated parking spot at the station at 8 Chestnut St. is monitored 24-hours-a-day every day by video surveillance.
“We’ve noticed on social media that people are having concerns regarding a safe place to make an exchange. We have an officer nearby if you need assistance for any safety concerns as well,” Grace said.
The designated space offers online market shoppers the opportunity to safely exchange goods rather than at home or some random meeting place, Grace said.
“We hope this gives our residents peace of mind to securely and safely exchange online items,” Grace said.
People going online to buy and sell goods has exploded over the last several years.
For instance, Facebook Marketplace reported in October that since it started five years ago, more than one billion users globally visit the site each month.