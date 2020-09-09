you've been caught (copy)
Foxboro Police Officer William Monterroso holds up “You’ve Been Caught” rewards program cards that will be distributed  to Foxboro kids doing good deeds.

 Photo Courtesy of Jeremie Smith | Kraft Sports + Entertainment

FOXBORO -- Police will be giving tickets to kids doing good deeds -- tickets for free ice cream, that is.

The police department is teaming up with the Foxboro Jaycees and Dairy Queen for the “You’ve Been Caught” program.

The initiative was created with the help of Amy LaBrance of the Jaycees and George Pappas of Dairy Queen to reward the children with a free ice cream cone “doing the right thing and performing a good deed,” according to police.

