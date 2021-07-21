FOXBORO — Call it coffee with a cop and a latte with law enforcement.
Either way, local police got to meet residents and workers last Friday at the Starbucks at Patriot Place on Route 1.
The informal event was a chance for residents to get to know each other over free coffee and snacks and discuss important town issues, according to police and the company.
Coffee with a Cop events are held by most police departments in the area and across the country and globe as a way for police to interact and establish relationships with the community.
