FOXBORO -- Police handed out 90 traffic tickets, arrested two people and issued a summons for one person during a recent traffic enforcement campaign, Police Chief Michael Grace said Monday.
The effort began at the start of the year. Police patrolled problem roadways as they targeted impaired drivers in the first of five traffic enforcement campaigns planned this year, Grace said.
The campaigns are funded with the help of federal grants administered by the state and awarded to the police department.
“This enforcement was in addition to regular traffic enforcement by our patrol officers on a daily basis,” Grace said in a statement.
The town received a total of $30,890 to purchase four high-tech signs that analyze traffic data in addition to funding 200 hours of patrols targeting local roads police have identified as problem areas.
The police department was one of 161 law enforcement agencies that received the funds, which also pay for training, safety equipment and other efforts to reduce traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities.
