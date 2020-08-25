FOXBORO -- Police are warning residents of scam telephone callers soliciting donations for the Foxboro Police Association.
Police say a resident reported receiving a call Tuesday morning from someone claiming to be collecting money for the association.
"This is a scam and this person has no connection to the Foxboro Police Department or the Foxboro Police Relief Association," police said in a statement.
