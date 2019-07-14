FOXBORO — Selectmen are hoping to bring some long-awaited stability to the town finance department by filling two key vacancies during a special meeting scheduled for tonight.
In addition to appointing a replacement for former finance director Randy Scollins, who had been placed on leave last December before severing ties with the town several months later, selectmen are also expected to name a successor to Town Accountant Christine Dupras, who recently accepted a job offer in Wrentham.
Dupras had filled Foxboro’s top finance post through a series of provisional appointments beginning on Dec. 18. Her departure this week further complicated the search for Scollins’ replacement and shore up the finance department.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who in his role as human services director spearheaded the recruitment process, said there were over 90 applicants, mostly for the finance director’s position.
“It was a large pool, but as we predicted there were not a lot of qualified candidates available,” he said, adding that roughly a dozen applicants eventually moved through a screening process that included selectmen Mark Elfman and Leah Gibson. “I still feel confident we are bringing two really solid candidates for the board for your consideration.”
Under normal circumstances, selectmen have the authority to appoint a finance director, who in turn would hire a new accounting director. Due to the unusual timing, however, Johns said that selectmen will make both appointments.
Meanwhile, selectmen accepted a recommendation from Town Manager William Keegan to appoint school business administrator William Yukna as interim finance director for the next four weeks – mainly for the purpose of authorizing any necessary financial documents.
