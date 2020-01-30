FOXBORO — The board of registrars will hold a voter registration day from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the town clerk’s office.
It’s the last day to register for the March 3 presidential primary.
All residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment have to complete a voter registration application.
For those unable to appear in person, or wish to verify their voting status or complete a registration application online, visit the secretary of state website at www.registertovotema.com, or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, and Tuesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.
