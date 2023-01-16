If you happened to catch the feature film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on the big screen, you might have noticed a familiar face.
Krisanthi Pappas, who has lived in Foxboro for the last 30 years, has a small role as a keyboard player for Whitney Houston in the movie, which is a celebration of the life and music of the pop vocalist as it tracks her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
Pappas, who is on the Boston Casting mailing list, said she saw the listing for the part and sent in a video. After a second video, she was asked to come in for a live audition. Then came the hard part as Pappas had just one day to learn about 10 pages of sheet music on the piano.
“I practiced all day for about eight hours and then went in the next day to audition live with the rest of the band. I went online to watch Bette Sussman (Houston’s actual keyboard player). I watched her on YouTube and got into her style of playing so that I could be like her when I played,” Pappas said.
Five weeks later, Pappas learned she landed the part, which had her working for about 10 days on a big-scale movie set from October to December 2021.
She said the band members cast had to play the songs exactly like the recordings, so that they look like they are playing everything note for note.
“We had to learn all of the songs the way they are played in Whitney’s live concerts,” Pappas said.
She said it was the most exciting thing she has ever done, but also exhausting since most days on the set were between 12 and 16 hours.
Once they started filming, they would play the same song over and over and over for hours with different camera angles. The long days — and late call times — meant that meals were on an unusual schedule.
“Finally, we would break for lunch at about 6 p.m. A movie van came to get the band and brought us to where the food was. Then we’d go back to the set and continue filming until late into the night,” Pappas said.
This was her first feature film experience.
Pappas got to watch herself at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham in December — about a year after she worked on the set.
“The first time I saw the movie, it was at a private screening with the rest of the band and other cast members. It was exciting since we had all filmed it together,” she said.
The second time Pappas watched the movie was with close friends at Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place in Foxboro.
“It was amazing. It was also fun to point out all the scenes I was in. I could feel my adrenaline flowing like it was while we were filming. I could remember exactly how I felt during each scene,” Pappas said. “I saw my hands on the keyboard in the very opening scene which was incredible to see. Then I am on the right side of the stage in ‘I Will Always Love You’ in the South Africa scene and the big medley at the Grammy Awards in the last scene.”
According to the website IMBd, Pappas’s original adult contemporary music has been on episodes of “Parenthood,” “The Mindy Project,” “One Life To Live,” “Passions,” “The Lair,” and in the films “Happygram” and “Green River.” Her singing voice has been heard on episodes of “Once Upon A Time,” “Containment,” “Californication,” “Younger” and in the film “I Dream Too Much.”
Her original music has been in the top 10 of the World Indie and Euro Charts as well as having placed on the Cashbox Top 100.
It’s played on Pandora Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Slacker, Google Play and Amazon Music.