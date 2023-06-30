FRANKLIN -- With the start of the new month, big time parking changes are being implemented downtown beginning Saturday.
The revisions will impact area residents who visit Franklin, including those who use the Franklin train station.
"Many parking regulations will change in downtown Franklin," the town said. "We would like to remind the community to check all parking signs and street signs throughout the summer as they may continue to change."
Weekday parking
Depot Street Municipal Parking Lot and Ferrara's Municipal Parking Lot: Parking rates are 5 a.m. to noon, $3 flat rate all day; noon to 6 p.m., $2; and 6 p.m. through curfew, no charge. Times are when customer parks.
No overnight parking is allowed, and violators will be susceptible to a $50 fine.
"The town administration and town council are working to tidy up the parking bylaw that will make the parking lots effective at 5 a.m. for the first commuter train," the town said. "The final enactment of this change is expected to be in effect for the beginning of August. The Police will not give tickets to those commuters between 5 to 6 a.m. during the month of July or until the bylaw is changed."
Saturdays and Sundays
All daytime and evening parking on weekends is free, but no overnight parking is allowed. Violators will be subject to a $50 fine.
Downtown on-street parking
All parking on residential side streets within the downtown, where allowed, has been merged from two zones into one consistent zone. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday two-hour parking is allowed on certain residential side streets.
The Central Business Corridor on East Central Street (Alpine Place to the bridge) through downtown Main Street (the bridge to Emmons Street) has a new zone of regulations.
There is a two-hour parking limit from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Also, there is no overnight parking from 2 to 6 a.m. seven days a week. Again, violators face $50 fines.
Other parking lots
There will also be parking regulations in effect in the Davis-Thayer and library parking lots. No overnight parking is allowed in either lot.
Kiosks have been installed at the Depot Street and Ferrara's Municipal Parking Lot to accept payment. Download the Flowbird Kiosk App for your phone. Besides mobile card processing, the kiosks also accept coin and card.
For online ticketing, visit www.franklinma.gov.