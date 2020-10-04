FRANKLIN -- A local transportation firm has been fined by the state for a fuel spill last year.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said it has fined Regency Transportation $13,000 for violating the oil spill notification and response regulations following a spill of diesel fuel at its Kenwood Circle facility in July 2019.
Brown Bear Transportation of Springfield had delivered a load of diesel fuel to Regency, resulting in an accidental overfill of a 12,000-gallon fuel storage tank and a release of fuel to the pavement and ground surrounding the tank. An 8,000-gallon delivery was added to 4,500 gallons already in the tank, resulting in a spill of more than 200 gallons, DEP said.
However, the companies initially estimated the spill at just 6 to 8 gallons and failed to notify MassDEP of the release until the following day, despite a requirement to notify the agency of such a spill within two hours. The diesel fuel was eventually cleaned up, DEP added.
Brown Bear Transportation was fined $15,000, which includes a requirement to perform a supplemental environmental project amounting to $10,000, in which the company will sponsor oil spill training seminars with local fire departments and first responders in Franklin and in the Worcester area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.