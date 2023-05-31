FRANKLIN — The 16th annual Franklin PMC Kids Ride, which raises money for children and their families for cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, is taking place Sunday.
The ride will start at 8 a.m. and end at the Jefferson School, 628 Washington St.
It usually attracts about 200 cyclists between the ages of 3 and 14 who ride between 3 and 10 miles.
Younger participants not yet on two wheels can take part in the Tikes and Trikes course in a contained area at the school. The area has several fun stations and activities, including a car wash, gas station, snack stand, craft table, face painting, and more.
An after-ride celebration will include music, games, food, and more.
The ride, one of more than 20 PMC Kids Rides throughout New England, aims to teach children about the importance of giving back by introducing them to volunteerism and fundraising.
The PMC Kids Rides program has raised more than $9 million since the first ride in 1998. This year’s goal is $50,000.
There is a $20 registration fee which includes a T-shirt and goodie bag. There is also a $40 fundraising minimum for all riders.
Area riders and volunteers can register, and donations can be made at www.kids.pmc.org/franklin.