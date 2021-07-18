FRANKLIN -- The Franklin Police Department has been certified by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission (MPAC), Police Chief Thomas Lynch has announced.
Accreditation is a self-initiated process by which police agencies voluntarily strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession.
Franklin Police examined the department's policies, procedures, operations, facilities, equipment, and training.
The effort was led by Deputy Chief James Mill, who has spent the last several years going through a self-assessment phase, where the department looked at the policies and procedures it has in place and determined if they met professional standards, Lynch said.
Any deficiencies that were located, or policies that were deficient were identified and corrected, Lynch said.
In March, a team of MPAC assessors reviewed the department's policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services and determined it met each of the 159 mandatory certification standards required by the commission, Lynch said.
"The men and women of the Franklin Police Department are a team of dedicated professionals who have worked hard to make this award possible. We will continue with our mission of providing the highest level of service to the citizens of the town of Franklin." Lynch said. "During a time where police reform is prominent in the news the residents and businesses in the Town of Franklin can be assured that its police department is following the best standards and continues to deliver professional services to our entire community."
