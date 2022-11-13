Flu shot file photo for web

Flu vaccination serum is drawn into a syringe.

ATTLEBORO — A free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for city residents will be held at city hall on Thursday. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is being conducted in conjunction with County Square Pharmacy. No appointments are needed.

A form of identification, an insurance card and a COVID-19 vaccine card are required. The new COVID-19 bivalent booster will be available.

Residents are eligible for the booster if it has been at least two months since completion of primary vaccination or if a person has received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered in the conference room on the first floor opposite the assessor’s office.

Anyone with questions can contact city health nurse Allison Brum at 508-223-2222 ext. 3244

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.