ATTLEBORO — City Health Nurse Allison Brum announced that a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for city residents will be held at city hall next month.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 17.
The clinic is being conducted in conjunction with County Square Pharmacy. No appointments are needed.
A form of identification, an insurance card and a COVID-19 vaccine card are required. The new COVID-19 bivalent booster will be available.
Residents are eligible for the booster if it has been at least two months since completion of primary vaccination or if a person has received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines will be administered in the conference room on the first floor opposite the assessor’s office.
Anyone with questions can contact Brum at 508-223-2222 ext. 3244